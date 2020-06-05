iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Trimmed by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.1% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $26,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.93. 1,346,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,109. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.21.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

