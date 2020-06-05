iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of EFA traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.82. 30,974,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,506,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

