iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,974,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,506,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

