iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,738,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,295,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.10. 522,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,477. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $198.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.85.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.