iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 282,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 108,815 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,339. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.52.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

