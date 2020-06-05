iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.98. 119,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,455. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.72. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $115.36 and a twelve month high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

