Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 58,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,674. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.87. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $234.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Hayden Royal LLC owned approximately 5.74% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.