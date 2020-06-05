Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Japan Display Inc (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)’s share price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 1,020 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

About Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan. It offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

