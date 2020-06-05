Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at $10.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.74.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,388. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average is $128.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $63,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $854,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,421 shares of company stock worth $363,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 808.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 24,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.