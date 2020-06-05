Jeereddi Investments LP Has $1.53 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Jeereddi Investments LP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 2.1% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $435,961,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,670 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 243.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 527,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,729,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $40,467,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.94.

NYSE:HCA traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 126,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,183. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.37.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

