Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cortexyme’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cortexyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ CRTX traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. 120,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,511. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 8,690 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.08 per share, with a total value of $478,645.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 5,448 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $266,570.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,768,492.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 64,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,148. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

