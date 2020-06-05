Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $657.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $544.25.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $597.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $618.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $562.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,797.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.23, for a total value of $60,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,838 shares in the company, valued at $17,395,946.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,217 shares of company stock worth $104,371,477 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after buying an additional 100,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.