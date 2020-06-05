John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHMC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

JHMC stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $35.27. 1,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.