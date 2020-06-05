Joseph (Seph) Glew Purchases 75,000 Shares of BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Stock

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,050.00 ($70,957.45).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 25th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 200,000 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$262,000.00 ($185,815.60).

On Thursday, April 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 72,036 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,218.59 ($60,438.71).

Shares of ASX BWR traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$1.29 ($0.91). 49,190 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.29. BlackWall Property Trust has a twelve month low of A$0.93 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of A$1.45 ($1.03). The firm has a market cap of $190.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56.

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

