JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $130.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Republic Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.88.

NYSE:FRC traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.11. 1,470,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

