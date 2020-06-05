JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s 8th Largest Position

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

JPM stock traded up $4.79 on Friday, hitting $111.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,131,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,347,710. The stock has a market cap of $317.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

