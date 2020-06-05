JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Stock Position Increased by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up 2.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7,430.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPUS traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.25. 52,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,876. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $81.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15.

