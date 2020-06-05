JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 206.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,266 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. 5,029,573 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

