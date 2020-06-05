Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Director Buys $249,997.50 in Stock

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Director Kyriazi Theo Melas bought 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 232,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,336. The company has a market cap of $213.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. Kaleido Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). Research analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Kaleido Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 2,070.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

