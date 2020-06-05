KeyCorp Increases Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $300.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $250.38.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.83. 35,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,851. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $271.16.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $18,429,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,183 shares of company stock worth $9,215,750. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Pool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pool by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Pool by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

