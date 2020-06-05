LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group to a hold rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. LATAM Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 929.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

