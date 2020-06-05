Lateef Investment Management L.P. Sells 22,100 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.9% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Cowen raised their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.61. 5,045,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,567,362. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $381.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.34.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

