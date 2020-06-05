Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.

Leisure Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,538,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,427. The stock has a market cap of $281.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 0.11. Leisure Acquisition has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $11.31.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 35,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $368,947.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $434,614. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leisure Acquisition stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Leisure Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leisure Acquisition

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

