Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $7.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.75. 1,658,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,131. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

