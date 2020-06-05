Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,678. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

