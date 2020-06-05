Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 353 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,810,000 after buying an additional 616,763 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,380,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,773,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,577,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $117.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,647. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average of $116.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

