Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,143 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.12.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 34,028,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,022,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

