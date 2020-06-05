Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Visa by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 260,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after acquiring an additional 166,534 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

NYSE:V traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,542,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $382.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.43. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

