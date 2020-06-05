Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $697,000.

IJR stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,512,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

