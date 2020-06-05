Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,813,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,915,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

