Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,087,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,524,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.