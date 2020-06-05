Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $920,496,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 895.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,442,000 after purchasing an additional 234,327 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2,709.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 161,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 155,521 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Booking by 5,187.2% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 132,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,180,000 after purchasing an additional 129,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 369.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after buying an additional 128,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $70.00 on Friday, hitting $1,812.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,491.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,715.43. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,712.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

