Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 211,621 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 63,923 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,300,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 461.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 34,559 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.59. 40,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,523. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60.

