Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 56.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,665,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,081,000. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,721,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after buying an additional 209,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,110,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,635,000 after acquiring an additional 208,158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. 700,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,755. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $56.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27.

