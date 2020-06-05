Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.09. The stock had a trading volume of 757,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,011. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $211.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.59.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

