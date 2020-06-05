Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.85. 9,603,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,602,468. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

