Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 19.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $594,463,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded up $3.92 on Friday, reaching $197.16. 4,712,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,341. The stock has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.97. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.