Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 46,065 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 160.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,065 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 153,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $119.81. The company had a trading volume of 468,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,200. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.73 and its 200-day moving average is $116.13. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.