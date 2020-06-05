Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,256 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. 246,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,170. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

