Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 176,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $12,150,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,094,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,494. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $458.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.97. The stock has a market cap of $182.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.95.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

