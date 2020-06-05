Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,459 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,459 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,113. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

