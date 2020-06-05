Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,898 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,538,000 after buying an additional 718,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,268,000 after buying an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after buying an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,569,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,465,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,538. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

