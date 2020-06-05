Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,951 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $5.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.17. The company had a trading volume of 53,202,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,346,613. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.