Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 865 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,264,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,365,000 after buying an additional 87,544 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 505,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,521,000 after purchasing an additional 617,898 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.56. 1,620,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,395. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

