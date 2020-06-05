Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 925 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Msci by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,958 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,980,000 after buying an additional 53,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,550,000 after buying an additional 49,118 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Msci by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $19.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.88. 1,186,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.95. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $206.82 and a 12 month high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

