Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 85,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded up $10.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.23. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.54.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.