Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291,164 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,415,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after buying an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 6,096.0% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 511,396 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,911,000 after acquiring an additional 453,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,589,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,314,000 after acquiring an additional 416,469 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.10.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.40. 2,073,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,014. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.64 and its 200-day moving average is $175.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $281,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,330,898.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,633. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

