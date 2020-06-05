LikeCoin One Day Volume Tops $445.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 32% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $445.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.68 or 0.04577963 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002955 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,005,067,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,245,767 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

