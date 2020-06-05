Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Littelfuse worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,705. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $117,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.