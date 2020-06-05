Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

MLVF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:MLVF traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,038. The company has a market cap of $90.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.83. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julia D. Corelli bought 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $36,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,244.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Kent bought 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $66,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,891.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,427 shares of company stock valued at $330,102 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 44,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.